Inkwell: Authors and Artists

permalink #0 of 85 Julie Sherman (julieswn) This week we welcome Chuck Charlton, <chuck> on the WELL, to discuss his memoir blog, Forces Adrift, about his life on a submarine. You can read his memoirs at <http://forcesadrift.com> Here is a bit about Chuck: For the first two weeks of kindergarten, Chuck Charlton beat up a different kid every day. Then one day he was beaten up by yet another kid in his class. He forsook violence as a lifestyle, and is glad that he did. But a dozen years later he came face to face with the draft. He side-stepped conscription and afforded college by means of a full four-year scholarship from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. In exchange, he spent his first four years after graduation on sea duty, from 1969 to 1973, as a line officer. He served in an old diesel-powered submarine, as Weapons Officer. So much for forsaking violence. But fifteen years after he surfaced for the last time, he signed up for the Well for the first time. There he began describing what life, or if not life then existence, was like on a smelly old pigboat. In the 25 years that he has been on the Well to date, he he has written extensively about the submarine experience. This is his memoir. Other facts about the author: - While on submarine duty he got married and became a father. - while in the Navy he got frocked. (Ask about it.) - When he got out of the Navy he worked as a Registered Electrical Engineer for 40+ years. - After his Navy years he bought an airplane and got his pilot license with instrument rating. - He is now retired, living in San Francisco, and busier than ever. - He has grandchildren in two hemispheres. - He is a volunteer docent at USS Pampanito in San Francisco and at USS Hornet in Alameda. Leading this interview is Alan Turner <arturner>: Alan Turner was born and raised in Delaware, a small state just south of Philadelphia. He is a designer by training, originally a landscape architect, and has always been interested in large machines, particularly machines large enough for people to live in. Alan did not serve in the Navy, but he did design parts for the automation and damage control systems of some of the Navy's newest ships. Welcome Chuck and Alan

permalink #1 of 85 eel pie (arturner) Thanks, Julie. First off, I encourage any of you who haven't read any of <chuck>'s posts on The Well in their original form <archives.145> "The Sea" or on his website <http://forcesadrift.com> "A Contaminated But Nontoxic Memoir" to do so. Each one is a short story in itself about an event in his years as a submariner. They're an entertaining look at an interesting life.

permalink #2 of 85 eel pie (arturner) Chuck, We know from your bio that you went to college with a NAVY R.O.T.C scholarship. Why did you choose the Navy over another branch?

permalink #3 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) Why Navy? It was a smart shopper's only choice. Actually, if any of the other services had a better deal, I probably would have taken it. In those days the Navy was the only service that offered a full scholarship to any of about 50 national universities. I mean it was full tuition and fees, free textbooks, and a stipend adequate for room and board. The other services offered nothing close to it. All things being equal, I probably would have been better off in the army for active duty. I don't think I ever felt comfortable with the formality and the proprieties of the Navy. The army and Air Force were more democratic. I had second thoughts about the Navy even before I signed up. To qualify for the Navy scholarship I had to take a standardized written test, similar to the “College Boards” (SAT). In fact, the Navy test was prepared by the same folks who put out the SAT, it was administered a week after the SAT in the same room and by the same proctor, and it resembled the SAT so closely that the few differences were striking. I actually paused for a bit, even though the test was timed, to try to figure out why was the Navy asking odd things like, “What is a leek.?” Were they trying to select for a social class? [But things were definitely NOT equal when I was going through the decision process in 1965. When I got out in 1973 I took some time to remember some of my friends and classmates who did not survive their military obligations.] Aside from the overwhelming financial advantage of the Navy deal, my preparation for making the fateful decision was based on two things. I read a Hornblower book that I found on a shelf at my grandmother's house. And I talked to my uncle, who had been a Navy officer. He thoroughly disabused me of any sense of romance, or even dignity, of being in any service at any level. But the best deal is the best deal. So I signed up, and within a few years the Navy enabled me to see a Portuguese bullfight, tall Danes in miniskirts, the Edinburgh Tattoo, window-shopping on Davidstrasse, the white cliffs of Dover, weekends in Montego Bay, and New Orleans for Mardi Gras two years in a row.

permalink #4 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) As an administrative note, my first sea story topic on the Well was <archives.109>, and my first userid was <fluster>. If you look at the earliest posts in that topic, you'll see one that is an unusual format, because I posted it from a Commodore-64. It will be obvious.

permalink #5 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) Thanks for that link, too. You started posting about your experiences in the Navy shortly after you joined The Well. Did you intend to start a memoir, or did your Well postings just naturally accumulate into one?

permalink #6 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) This whole collection was intended to be a memoir, but I didn't know that at the time. Several factors came together. The online audience on the Well in the 1980s was technologically knowledgeable in a Whole Earth, Co-evolution kind of way. For my first few weeks on the Well I just read and didn't post. When I finally began sharing, it quickly became obvious that many people were interested in submarines. It was also obvious that an amazing number of people have completely wrong understandings of how submarines work. Then I saw some postings on the Well by John Chipps, about working on the railroads in the 1940s. He did a great job of telling a story and making the readers feel like they were there, working on the railroad with him. I then I decided to see whether I could write about submarines as well as John wrote about railroads. The reaction to my submarine posts here on the Well was enthusiastic, and my writing improved as I learned how to use the medium. Connecting the dots back to answering the question you asked, Alan, my writing was intended to be as good as John's, and he was writing memoirs, so I was trying to write like I would write a memoir. I didn't figure this out until I had spent twenty years writing the stuff. [For those of you on the Well, look in <true.old.119> for some examples of John's writing.] When I retired last year I decided to pull the pieces together and make them a collection. One thing that I'm looking forward to, having written all this, collected it, and posted it in one place for the whole world to see, is to hear from other submariners about their entertaining, edifying, or terrifying experiences.

permalink #7 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) The Well really can teach you how to write well just by the some of the examples it provides. I didn't do a detailed comparison, but it doesn't look like you edited your posts when you webbed them, even though you could have. Have you heard from any other submariners through your website?

permalink #8 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) The stories that you see now are largely the same as they were the first time I typed them. The only major cleaning up that I've done has been to put them all into one document and edit them for proper idiom in the use of "ship" and "boat." Also, I went through them and edited for consistency of voice. By that I mean taking out "would" and "should" and other wimpy words. Then I pulled the items apart again so I could format them individually. I've been in touch with a number of the sailors that I served with in the process of putting this together over the past few weeks. I have even talked to some of them on the phone, which is been an interesting experience. These are people I hadn't heard from in 40 years or more. Then I had to cull their information to get back to just stories about the Odax, not stories about other Navy experiences. A fascinating part of the process here has consisted of finding a lot of stories that I posted elsewhere. Some were not on the Well. Some were on the River, some were in other web sites, and some were scattered around the Well in locations where I would not expect to find them. In fact, I just found another one that I'm hoping to add tonight.

permalink #9 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) I'm looking forward to that. Having chosen the Navy intentionally, was the decision to become a submariner yours to make as well? Some sailors I know chose the Nuclear Navy because there was a pay advantage and possibly other benefits as well; was that also the case for diesel submarines?

permalink #10 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) The decision to go into submarines was a two-stage exercise. Between our sophomore and junior years in college, we were exposed to a variety of specialties to choose from within the Navy department. We got weeks of aviation indoctrination, including several flights with opportunities to be at the controls of an airplane. In one exercise, I actually got the plane upside down on purpose, and got it back right-side up again. I had scored quite high on my Aviation Qualification Test and on my Flight Aptitude Rating. Flight school was a tempting option.. Then we spent weeks exercising an amphibious assault. On some days we practiced maneuvering the ships into position and launching the landing craft. On other days we practiced running up onto the beach with our rifles high over our heads to keep them dry. Somehow in that very active summer, we spent an afternoon at a submarine base. We had a pro forma demonstration of a vertical missile tube firing a huge slug of sea water high into the air. Then the officer in charge quietly said, “Okay, that's it for show and tell. Now let's go over the dunes to that beach over there, have a little free beer, and chat in small groups about what you really want to do with the rest of your lives.” On the first day of Junior year, we had to pick Navy or Marine Corps. That decision charted our academic programs for the next two years. Toward the end of senior year, we had to select a specialty from the list of options that were still available to us, based on our grades and other factors. That's when I chose submarines.

permalink #11 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) And then on to Submarine School, I presume?

permalink #12 of 85 Scott Underwood (esau) That's a great story. Chuck, I've mentioned before that my father came from rural, southeast Alabama, and I think you came from a different rural corner. When he joined the Navy in 1950, at 18, he travelled farther in his first two days at 18 years old than he had ever gone before. It was a bit of a culture shock; in addition, the Navy had only been integrated for a short time. When you entered, it was 1965 -- how had your background prepared you to deal with your new reality?

permalink #14 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) Alan, yes, it was on to Submarine School. They do teach courses that are not taught or imagined elsewhere. When you are learning to escape from a submarine that is stranded on the bottom of the ocean, the first class sessions are taught ashore in a tower full of water. You enter from the bottom, through a double door air/water lock arrangement. You step into the tower proper, and pull the lanyard that punctures a CO2 cartridge, which inflates your lifejacket. You then go up, without even trying. The danger is that your lungs might explode. You have to exhale for the entire time. If you try to breathe normally, it gets away from you. The process is known as "Blow and go." The first time that you do it, a trainer in scuba gear goes with you to make sure that you don't forget to exhale constantly, non-stop, for the entire trip. He takes his job seriously, and he approaches it like a Drill Instructor at Boot Camp. This is not a discussion and analysis course. It feels weird to exhale several lungsful of air without pausing to inhale. There were other interesting courses, such as fighting a fire in a submarine with no lights on. Another fun class was the damage control class where we tried to repair leaks that suddenly sprung in the piping and in the pressure hull. The water came in under high pressure, from a storage tank high on the hill. As the water was rising up our thighs, we developed entirely new concepts of teamwork. I almost lost my thumb in the class, and I didn't notice it at the time. The practical sessions were the best. The training equipment was a lot like the Link trainers that airplane pilots use. Very realistic. Running periscope approaches on surface ships in the fog was a lot of fun. Ditto sonar approaches on other submarines. When we got aboard real ships, we felt quite comfortable shooting our first torpedoes. Even the drills were we would simply dive, surface, go deep, and execute basic evasive techniques were a lot of fun. The two-thirds of Submarine School that was spent with textbooks and classroom instruction could have been omitted, and we would have been just as skilled upon arriving at our ships as we actually were.

permalink #15 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) Scott, I had lived in a number of small towns from Louisiana to South Carolina, but they had not prepared me for the military. However, I lived in New Orleans when I was sixteen, so I was not the naïf that I might otherwise have been.

permalink #16 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) Those training exercises sound both exciting and scary. I'm sure that apart from the training, they were also designed to drive home the fact that doing something wrong could get you or even everybody on the ship killed. During this period did you ever have any second thoughts either about your own or your cohort's capabilities or your decision to become a submariner?

permalink #17 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) I was confident that I could master the hands-on stuff. I was over-confident about the more nuanced challenges. You know, the ones involving people instead of, or in addition to, involving just things. Let's get specific. When firing a torpedo at a target based only on audio clues from passive sonar, a lot of discussion and sanity checking goes on. It takes a lot of eyes to evaluate the data from the analysis of the sonar reports. I was proud when my torpedoes hit the target. I was surprised when I missed. Some people dropped out of school with no reason given. Some were like, you know those guys who can do the math and science perfectly, but who don't know what to do next? They're still like fourteen-year-olds when they're not doing math? Some of those worried me. And some dropped out. Later, I found out that some guys had to fail under real pressure before they could be ousted. But I had no second thoughts. The casual confidence of real submariners was always reassuring.

permalink #18 of 85 Julie Sherman (julieswn) If anyone wants to invite folks not on the WELL to read this topic externally, please send them this link: <http://tinyurl.com/adrift-with-chuck>

permalink #19 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) Why didn't I think of doing that?

permalink #20 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) Okay, I'll connect Alan's previous question to one of my stories. "What Are the Odds?" is an example of a time that I had the math perfect, but I failed to solve the problem because I failed to grasp the nuance of human and institutional factors. "What Are the Odds?" is also an example of a shipboard story that would be highly unlikely to take place on a surface ship. We thought nothing of submerging and descending well below periscope depth, just to enable us to run a crap game on a stable surface.

permalink #21 of 85 Alan Turner (arturner) Without giving away the ending, that's a great example of how "human and institutional factors" can make a technically correct answer be absolutely wrong. You learned that at a much earlier age than I did. You mention some other, er, irregular practices on the Odax, like the story about avocados in "A Crew Sails on its Stomach." Do you think that such workarounds were more common on submarines because of the extreme constraints, or that they're fairly universal in the Navy or in the military in general? Maybe that "casual confidence of real submariners" you mentioned encouraged unorthodox interpretations of the rules.

permalink #23 of 85 Eric Rawlins (woodman) Zoomies are, I assume, naval aviators?

permalink #24 of 85 Waiting for Baudot (chuck) First, let's not paint with too broad a brush. I'm describing only the actions and behaviors of us who were on diesel-powered submarines. The nuclear navy had enough money, and discipline, and rigid rules, to do things by the book. You're probably correct that submariners were less patient than skimmers when the support system did not perform as expected, and more ready to deal with consequences. (From a submariner's perspective there are three kinds of sailors: skimmers, zoomies, and submariners. I'm sure I'll hear from others shortly about different nomenclature.) Another odd factor was the barter system that was used in negotiating with support staff ashore. Submarines got twice as much money, per stomach per day, as the rest of the Navy got to buy food. It was common for a submarine sailor to go to, say, a repair facility, with a broken motor on one shoulder and a 20-pound can of coffee under the other arm. "Could you fix this? I need it right away. Oh, and could you use some coffee? We don't have room to store it all."