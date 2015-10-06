Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.485 : Steve Silberman, Neurotribes

permalink #0 of 150 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Inkwell welcomes Steve Silberman, a longtime member of the WELL community and author of NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity (Avery 2015), which Oliver Sacks called a “sweeping and penetrating history ... presented with a rare sympathy and sensitivity.” Steve is an award-winning science writer whose articles have appeared in Wired, the New Yorker, the MIT Technology Review, Nature, Salon, Shambhala Sun, and many other publications. His TED talk, “The Forgotten History of Autism,” has been viewed more than 800,000 times and translated into 13 languages. His article “The Placebo Problem” won the 2010 Science Journalism Award for Magazine Writing from the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Kavli Foundation, and was featured on The Colbert Report. His writing on science, culture, and literature has been collected in a number of major anthologies including The Best American Science Writing of the Year and The Best Business Stories of the Year. Silberman’s Twitter account @stevesilberman made Time magazine’s list of the best Twitter feeds for the year 2011. Silberman also won a gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America for co-producing the Grateful Dead’s career-spanning box set So Many Roads (1965-1995), which was Rolling Stone’s box set of the year. His liner notes have been featured in CDs and DVDs by Crosby, Stills, and Nash, the Jerry Garcia Band, and many other groups. As a young man, he was Allen Ginsberg’s teaching assistant at Naropa University. He lives with his husband Keith in San Francisco. Leading this conversation about Steve's book Neurotribes is Scott Underwood. Scott has always been grateful that his mother refused to listen to the teacher who said he get some medication because was "hyperactive." That was in 4th grade in 1971, and perhaps sparked a long interest in the brain and how people use it. By day Scott leads workshops in design thinking, an approach to creative problem-solving to industry and academic organizations. Administrative note: if you're not a member of the WELL, and have a comment or question, please send via email to inkwell at well.com, and we'll post it here.

permalink #1 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) Thanks, Jon! I'm very honored to be here, though it also feels like a humble homecoming, because I used to spend much of my free time talking on the WELL, and that was one of the things I had to give up to write this book. It was supposed to take me a year and a half to write, but then one year turned into two, then three -- and eventually five. As a journalist who was proud of always making my deadlines, I felt like a miserable failure nearly the whole time I was writing the book. Meanwhile, my approach to the subject was becoming so personal and idiosyncratic, I honestly thought my editor would take one look at the manuscript and say, "You're starting the narrative with some wacky scientist who lived in the 18th Century? Are you *out of your mind*? You've gotta start with a mom. Who do you think is going to be reading this book?" But she didn't say that. It took me years to show ANYBODY any part of the book (my husband <normal> didn't read it until it was done.) So pretty much all that time, I felt like I was making my way through a very long, and very dark, tunnel, on intuition alone. It's been gratifying, but also surprising, that the book has been so enthusiastically reviewed. The book feels very personal to me, which is to say, WEIRD. But it seems to be touching people in the right place.

permalink #2 of 150 Paulina Borsook (loris) such congrats on the good reception for the book --- i -hope- that positive reception translates into all sorts of wonderful things -for you-. a question: how has your thinking evolved since the -publication- of the book? and what are the kinds of questions you get most often?

permalink #3 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) It seems funny to talk about how my thinking has evolved since the book before talking about the book, but I'll say that one of the things that's been gratifying is finding out how many people were waiting for a reframing of autism that takes into consideration the thinking and writing and perspectives of autistic people, rather than just the perspectives of parents, researchers, and clinicians. In part, this is a product of historical dynamics. Through the 1970s or so, the only people who could be identified as autistic adults were people who had been diagnosed as children in the 1940s and grew up -- and many of them were in institutions or did not have access to technology that allowed them to communicate. Almost everyone forgets that the diagnosis *was basically not available* to adults until the early 1990s, when Lorna Wing introduced the concept of Asperger Syndrome in the DSM and the ICD. Even Temple Grandin presented herself at first as a "recovered" autistic child -- because who else but a "recovered" person could have gotten a PhD and a post at a prestigious university? So, voices of autistic adults were basically silenced until then, and the 1990s were not that long ago. I did attempt to deal with that in my chapter called "Princes of the Air," which talks about adults who were likely autistic, using technology like amateur radio to communicate at a distance, before they became visible to psychiatry with the expansion of the diagnosis. But the writing of autistic adults like Jim Sinclair, Julia Bascom, Ari Ne'eman, Rachel Cohen-Rottenberg, Lynne Soraya, Lydia Brown, Nick Walker and many others was crucial in informing the framing of autism in this book. I'm grateful to them for helping me shed some of the stereotypes I had and for offering insight into autistic experience.

permalink #4 of 150 Paulina Borsook (loris) the question wasnt meant as a trivialization of the book in any way! just, there is such heart and brain and depth of research that went into it --- so i would have suspected that you would have continued to keep -thinking- about the issues between when the mss was turned in --- and now. and i am sure all kinds of ppl, whether neurotypical [whatever that means] or not, have sought you out/shared their experiences and insights --- post publication.

permalink #5 of 150 Scott Underwood (esau) Steve, welcome to the talk, and welcome home to the Well! There's so much to talk about with this book, which may be unique in connecting strands from the Royal Society, Nazi Germany, and Silicon Valley. We can discuss the spectrum itself, the doctors and researchers groping along in the dark (sometimes with motivations that are not strictly clinical), and all those people on the spectrum and those next to it, sometimes helpful and other times less so. There's also your journey in researching and writing it. As you say, you spent five years on on the book, but your original Wired article on the subject, "The Geek Syndrome," appeared in 2001, so the first ripples of this story began to reach you fifteen years ago. So, in addition to hearing about the book and your world since its publication, I wonder if we can hear the process of discovery that led from a cover article focusing on a disorder to a viewpoint that suggests we reconsider our presumptions about mental health. When did you begin to realize the story warranted a deeper look?

permalink #6 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) Scott, here's the thing. Most magazine articles are like snowflakes: people forget about them two weeks later. But I kept getting email about "The Geek Syndrome" regularly for about TEN YEARS. I got email from parents, from clinicians and researchers, and from autistic people themselves. Most of this email was about the truly scandalous lack of services for autistic people and their families, particularly once kids "aged out" of services. That's what autistic people and their parents are worried about and grappling with every day. You have people who are very smart and excellent at what they do, but because autism presents some very specific challenges in dealing with social and sensory environments, special forms of support and accommodations are needed, even if the autistic person doesn't APPEAR to be visibly disabled. That's why I avoid terms like "high functioning" and "low functioning," though they're used almost universally by clinicians and parents. Behind those labels, so-called high functioning people are often struggling much more than is apparent to the casual observer; while at the same time, allegedly low-functioning people often have talents and abilities that could be brought out with, say, better communication technology or elimination of sources of sensory distress. Autistic teenagers desperately need training programs (including mentoring from autistic elders) to help them transition into the workforce, but very few of these exist. Meanwhile, however, in the ten years after my article was published, the whole world was having a very different conversation: a very loud and rancorous argument about whether vaccines or mercury cause autism. These issues dominated virtually every single conversation about autism in the media, particularly in comment threads. The commenters would quickly sort themselves into people citing studies that showed that vaccines and/or mercury do not cause autism, and other people angrily calling those people "shills for Big Pharma." Do I understand why parents are worried about Big Pharma? Do I understand why smart, informed people think that Big Pharma, or corporations like Monsanto, are capable of mounting a world-wide conspiracy to cover-up a global epidemic of vaccine injury or brain injury from pesticides or any other toxic factor in the environment? Yes, absolutely. These industries are fully capable of lying about the harms created by their products. Meanwhile, virtually every story about the dramatic spike in estimates of autism prevalence that began in the 1990s referred to the factors behind the rise as a "mystery." That's not very comforting to parents. So I began to ask myself, why is it such a mystery? Why don't we know? It began to seem to me like a failure of science journalism to simply shrug and say "it's a mystery" or "the factors behind the rise are unknown" when the consequences of both the rise itself (because of the lack of services) and the spreading fear of vaccines are so dire. So I became resolved to get to the bottom of these issues. Which ended up taking much more time than I thought. But the truth is, even parents who are absolutely convinced that vaccines made their child autistic need to know the information in my book, because you can't skip over it and pretend that you're still serious about knowing what's been going on with autism in the past couple of decades. You may not come to the same conclusions that I have, but you need to know the information I discovered, which challenges the basic timeline of events in autism history that has been assumed to be true for 70 years.

permalink #7 of 150 Peter Meuleners (pjm) A tremendous book. The best non-fiction I have read in several years. Maybe the best survey of a subject that I have ever read. I am self-diagnosed (with later confirmation from an M.D. friend) Asperger's. This book lit me up over and over. I had to stop reading it a couple of times when I got overwhelmed with identification. I don't know how much I will participate in this discussion but I will be reading it closely.

permalink #8 of 150 mama need coffee? (pixie) I have thought for years that half of the "mysterious rise" in autism diagnoses is that it is no longer acceptable to decide people are "retarded" and remove them from society. I'm only halfway through the book and am beyond shocked and horrified to read the extent of how widespread and brutal this practice really was. As frustrating as the modern state of understanding around autism is, I have a new gratitude for where we are now vs just a few decades ago.

permalink #9 of 150 . (wickett) Thank you, Steve, for this book and your exhaustive research and thinking about the issues. It's a page-turner, so exciting I can barely put it down even when I want to sit and think about what I've just read. I'm in the midst of travel and deadlines, but I'll be back in a few days. Meanwhile, thank you and bravo!

permalink #10 of 150 die die must try (debbie) It is a great book, I found it so hard to get through the parts about what the Germans did and the part about punishment, it must have been hard to write that and be alone with it.

permalink #11 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) Thank you so much, <pjm>, <pixie>, <debbie>, and <wickett>! Yep, I cried often during the Asperger chapter. Yes, "mentally retarded" was a diagnosis dispensed liberally, particularly to autistic people of color whose families couldn't afford to take them to ten specialists (according to Stine Levy, an autism clinician who started in the 1940s) to get the more upscale diagnosis. One of many factors that kept estimates of autism prevalence artificially low for most of the 20th Century.

permalink #12 of 150 Renshin Bunce (renshin) Hello, darling. I am so happy for you, and happy too for your mom who's bursting her buttons with pride. Just wanted you to know I'm reading along here -- and again here on The Well am just dazzled by the way you write.

permalink #13 of 150 Scott Underwood (esau) Steve, you do a terrific job of laying out the facts, and it's hard to believe someone could read the book and come away believing that their energies are best spent looking for an elusive cause than giving these people the support and environment that will help them thrive in many wonderful and surprising ways. (Of course, there's a lot of things I believe that about, but people will hold on to their beliefs tightly.) I can believe you were crying while writing about Asperger, the risk email of the Nazis, and the connections between the killing of these innocents and the killings of so many more only a short time later. And yet Asperger seems so prescient and generous, especially compared to other doctors working in roughly the same arena but seemingly less aware of what they were looking at. That was just as disheartening to me, knowing that it represents only one small story in the history of science and how it sometimes progresses according to ego and ignorance rather than otherwise, and hurts and destroys so many lives, in this case not only of the affected children but their parents, especially the mothers.

permalink #14 of 150 Robin Russell (rrussell8) Congratulations on the publication, Steve, and nice to see you back on The Well. I look forward to reading NeuroTribes, just placed the order. It looks to be opening up a subject that has been poorly understood for far too long.

permalink #16 of 150 Sue Forslev (sforslev) Thanks for this book Steve. My 18 year old has recently been diagnosed with autism. She's doing well and is brilliant but it was hard to have doctors take her seriously about it. She was really good at hiding anything that made her different until it became too much in high school.

permalink #17 of 150 mama need coffee? (pixie) This may not be the place, but Steve I am interested to hear your take on Malcolm Gladwell's piece on the psychology of school shooters in the New Yorker this week. I am still trying to process it, myself. Spoiler alert: uh, well, you've probably guessed it.

permalink #18 of 150 Virtual Sea Monkey (karish) Steve, your interview on Fresh Air was the best explanatory talk I'd heard in years. Thank you. Do you know of any statistical studies that put the rise in autism diagnoses into detailed historical perspective? Your synthesis makes perfect sense to me. It would be good if it were nailed down as the consensus explanation.

permalink #19 of 150 John Payne (satyr) Steve, a tangential note, since you were involved in the early days of Naropa, you probably knew Bataan Faigao, but you may not have heard of his passing, about three years ago, while on a pilgrimage to China's Wudang Mountains. Facebook memorial at https://www.facebook.com/bataan.faigao

permalink #20 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) <pixie>, I'll put a post together about the Gladwell piece later today. <karish>, there's an excellent book by a sociologist named Gil Eyal called "The Autism Matrix" about the expansion of the autism diagnosis, and diagnostic substitution issues (people previously diagnosed as "mentally retarded" who would now be diagnosed as autistic, and so forth). It's a tad dry and academic for most lay readers, but if you're interested in this stuff, it's a must-read.

permalink #21 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) <satyr>, I'm sorry to hear that about Bataan. I did not know him, but I certainly heard wonderful things about him.

permalink #22 of 150 Don Mussell (dmsml) Steve, I bought the book since I heard such good things about it, and I was not disappointed at all. I was diagnosed as a child with autism, so the subject matter is all too familiar. I agree with the others who appreciate the clear thinking and the resulting clear writing of the book, as well as the clarity of the Fresh Air interview, among other things. Hopefully, your efforts will help dispel the myths and misunderstandings of those who are sure that vaccines and such are the cause of our situation. Those who cling to such beliefs are a stubborn lot, that is for sure.

permalink #23 of 150 Steve Silberman (digaman) Wow, that's so interesting, <dmsml>. Can you please tell me when you were diagnosed (both year and age) and what you were doing at the time? If you want to talk privately instead, we can do that. About the Gladwell piece that <pixie> mentioned. It's here: How School Shootings Spread http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/10/19/thresholds-of-violence Gladwell is very good at what he does. I am not at all familiar with Mark Granovetter's theories of riots and thresholds. Like all of the theories that Gladwell bases his work on, it sounds plausible, and he knows how to craft a narrative that draws you in, informs you in an almost casual way at first about this confusing welter of seemingly contradictory events, introduces the theory you've barely heard of that happens to have amazing relevance to the issues at hand, weaves in a few more real world examples, and by the end of the piece, you're cornered: "OMG, the theory is true!" The problem is that here, when you're backed into Gladwell's corner, he blows the big dog-whistle about boys who play with chemistry sets, the socially awkward kind, the kind who obsess about types of explosions, you know, <cough> GEEK SYNDROME. So he manages to suggest that somehow, now normally harmless dorks have been drawn into the "riot" -- the teenage fad of killing your family and blowing up your school. Notice that the autism of his central character, LaDue, sort of RADIATES to the other characters in the piece, even if they're not autistic. By the end of the piece, you feel like every suburban basement is crammed with spectrumy loners who, instead of ordering a telescope from Edmund Scientific, are now downloading recipes for pressure-cooker bombs from the Internet. Is there any research about alleged connections between autism and violent crime? Yes, in fact there is -- and it suggests that autistic people are much more apt to be the victims of violent crime than perpetrators (a useful roundup of studies: https://iancommunity.org/ssc/autism-crime). Hans Asperger's successor at the University of Vienna, Kathrin Hippler, did a followup of Asperger's original patients, and found that they were no more likely to be convicted of a crime than controls (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20024608). In short, the notion that autistic people are one threshold away from committing violent crimes (or two, or five) is contradicted by the evidence. But Gladwell is too smart to just say it. Instead, he lets the notion that autistic geeks are prone to being sucked in by the Harris/Klebold template sort of hang in the air -- and considering the bullying and violence that autistic people are subjected to daily (including by their "caretakers" in institutional settings), that's not good. There's nothing inherently wrong with investigating possible connections between autism and violence. But Gladwell didn't look deeply at that research; instead, he used this LaDue kid to juice up his story about Granovetter and his threshold theory with a trendy meme, without really doing the work to support it.

permalink #24 of 150 Don Mussell (dmsml) I'll send you an e-mail message Steve. Well mail ok?