Inkwell: Authors and Artists

We're kicking off the 2017 edition of the state of the world conversation with Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky. The WELL has hosted this conversation every year since 2000. It's a free-ranging discussion of anything and everything across the worlds of technology, design, politics, high and low culture, fashion - pretty much anything goes. Bruce Sterling is a world-famous author, thinker, and bon vivant. He has a global perspective, as someone who travels and reports broadly. In addition to his writing, he is widely known as a speaker, teacher and maker attentive to trends in science, culture, politics, and design. Jon Lebkowsky has been making and sharing experiences in digital culture and media for over 25 years. He's been an activist, sometimes journalist, and blogger who writes about the future of the Internet, digital culture, media, and society. The conversation will continue for two weeks, so be sure to bookmark it and keep checking back for more commentary, insight, and crazy wisdom...