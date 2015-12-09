Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.486 : David Berliner & Gene Glass, 50 Myths and Lies That Threaten American Public Schools.

permalink #0 of 74 Julie Sherman (julieswn) Welcome David to Inkwell. David C. Berliner is an educational psychologist and bestselling author. He was professor and Dean of the Mary Lou Fulton Institute and Graduate School of Education. He has authored over 200 articles, books, and chapters in the fields of educational psychology, teacher education, and educational policy. He is also the father of two children. Gene V Glass is a senior researcher at the National Education Policy Center and a research professor in the School of Education at the University of Colorado Boulder. As a statistician, Gene has worked in educational research since the mid-1960’s. He has been an active editor of Review of Educational Research, Psychology Bulleting, American Educational Research Journal. He has been honored with the distinguished Contributions to Educational Research Award as well as others. Serving as interviewer will be our own <lrph>, Lisa Harris: Lisa Harris been a teacher and an advocate of public school education since earning her degree in Elementary Education in 1987. Currently, Lisa is teaching kindergarten in a Title 1 school in Lake Worth, FL. Lisa’s school is the poster child of “50 Myths and Lies That Threaten American Public Schools.” Lisa is the mother of 2 public school educated children: Emma is 18 and a senior in high school, and Graham is a 14 year old freshman.

permalink #1 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) Welcome, gentlemen! Thank you for joining us in Inkwell.vue for the next two weeks! Let’s get started. As a teacher in Title 1 School, you didn’t write anything that surprised me in the least. Is there anything you learned while writing this book that took you by surprise?

permalink #2 of 74 Frako Loden (frako) Welcome, Messrs. Berliner and Glass. I am in the middle of your book and finding it very enlightening--constantly nodding my head. I teach students ages 18 and upward, so I'm focusing more on your section "Myths and Lies About Making All Students Career and College Ready." In the meantime, I wonder what opinion(s) you have about the Every Student Succeeds Act, signed into law yesterday and mainly replacing the No Child Left Behind Act.

permalink #3 of 74 David Berliner (guestwri) Lisa you asked: "Is there anything you learned while writing this book that took you by surprise?" No. These were all things floating around that made us mad for years and years. It may have been the advent of VAMs that finally drove us to write this book, this egregious use of tests to judge teachers and schools was a natural outgrowth of people who no nothing about teachers and schools. So we decided to stop complaining and add our voices.

permalink #4 of 74 David Berliner (guestwri) Dear Frako, Its a little better but still relies on too much testing. Many other nations find ways not to test every student almost every year, and still get the feedback they need to think about their policies. The biggest problem is the reliance on standardized achievement tests. They are not a good metric for finding out if teachers are competent or if schools are really doing a decent job. The tests are insensitive to those issues. They are very good measures of characteristics about the cohort attending the school and the social class of the children in the school. Almost everyone agrees that the variance accounted for in the tests is predominantly determined by outside of school factors. But my biggest concern is that ESSa turns over a lot of responsibility to the states. I predict that states like Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, and at least a dozen others will soon find ways to screw poor and minority children even more than they do now. One of the reasons the federal government had to step into the educational systems of our nation was because of budgets that favored the wealthy school children and not the poor and minorities. The distribution of resources is not good now, and will get worse under ESSA, in my estimation. For poor and minority children we need high-quality early education, we need summer programs, we need counselors, we need libraries, and if the states are the final authorities in allocating money for these things, poor and minority children will not get them.

permalink #5 of 74 Frako Loden (frako) Do the experts who advise on legislation like No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds have ANY background in the way non-American schools function and assess students? I've lived in Japan for many years, but during that time I've had minimal contact with younger children and only hear about schools there secondhand.

permalink #6 of 74 David Berliner (guestwri) I doubt it--they have little background on American educational processes and systems, other than as a student, so I would guess they have even less knowledge about foreign systems. But that also may not hurt. Japanese, Korean and Chinese childhoods are nothing like ours. We value sports, allow kids to watch TV, say little against dating and dancing, and concert going, etc. Our kids work on school newspapers, yearbooks, teams of all sorts, bands, cheering, debate clubs and many other things that are not part of other childhoods in other cultures. Our nation is number 1 in entrepreurship---[see the GEDI index] and these other nations are not noted for that kind of creativity among their youth. Maybe we'll never do as well as their 15 year olds--but maybe our kids are happier and more creative and ultimately more productive.

permalink #7 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) It's clear to anyone who reads your work that what we do, as a nation, is not achieving the goals set out. Have you had an opportunity to address any policy-makers (at any level of government)? What is the response to your work? (I am now procrastinating as I record data for the 32 5-year olds I teach. Have kindergarteners always had such a detailed grade book? I have to assess and record the results of about 100 individual standards. How is this a good use of my time?)

permalink #8 of 74 Ted Newcomb (tcn) re #4 <I predict that states like Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, and at least a dozen others will soon find ways to screw poor and minority children even more than they do now.> Could you expand on that a bit. I've got grandchildren in the AZ school district and wondered what to look for and circumvent.

permalink #9 of 74 Tiffany Lee Brown's Moustache (magdalen) > How is this a good use of my time? what a great question. what is the rationale, among pro-Core-ESSa types, for these excesses of testing and standardization? is it just to find the incoming kindergartenders who may need extra help, and help them? to judge the performance of teachers? as my son approaches kindergarten age, i find myself wanting to keep him at home or let him run wild with a bunch of unschoolers. this shocks me, because i was a very geeky kid who adored school, socializing at school, extracurricular activities, the whole shebang. as a parent, though, i see children being locked behind desks taking tests, and i cannot for the life of me imagine that this is doing any five-year-old a lick of good.

permalink #10 of 74 David Berliner (guestwri) To Lisa Harris No, its not a good use of your time. We continue to believe that we can fractionate children into dozens of little behavioral pieces and rate them all accurately. So lately young children have had report cards that supposedly rate their behavior in category after category. The notion that we have a whole child, not a fractionated one, seems to be on the decline. Moreover, 20 or 30 characteristics of a child to be rated, can never be done sensibly by teachers, and furthermore, psychometrically, they are all linked. I remember clearly my mother asking Miss Maxwell, my kindergarten teacher, how I was doing. Ms. Maxwell said “fine.” My mother went home. That's really about it. A professional teacher with concern and care for young children, can pretty well describe what a parent needs to know. Filling out the forms is a waste of time, psychometrically invalid, and it fractionates a whole child into pieces that occasionally might scar that child by labeling them as bright or dumb, gets along with others or not, can or cannot not follow instructions well, doesn’t understand colors, doesn’t understand seriation, daydreams, etc.

permalink #11 of 74 David Berliner (guestwri) To Ted Newcomb, The governor has refused to raise taxes in a state that has purposesly shafted its scools. I mean they really held out money that was constitutionally required to be paid to schools and the judge, 5 years later, found the legilature in violation of the constitution. But the schools have a hard time getting back the hundreds of millions of dollars that were cheated of. But of course charters are getting their monies and tuition tax credits--neovouchers--are helping wealthy people send their kids to non public schools. AZ is having trouble hiring enough teachers at the start of the year. One of the most prestigious districts in the state started last Septemebr 20 teachers short and has subs and part-timers covering classes which doesn't set well with the wealthy parents of this district. Guess which schools get the least qualified of these 'make do" teachers? Has counseling been cut in AZ? Has art and music and humanities? Are librarians still in our schools? Whenever the budgets are cut its the poorest school districts that take the big hits. And the outside the regular budget money, to help these schools, is provided by the wealthiest parents to the schools that serve their already advantaged children. AZ is not unique. Its bad in lots of places. Its why so many parents want to live in District A and not district B--they know their kids will be more advantaged in districts with wealthier and more college educated parents.

permalink #12 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) Oh, how I'd love some research and evidence to present to my administration to support that. I know it's true. In fact, I do tell my students' parents, "He's fine." Mostly because the media has scared the crap out of them.

permalink #13 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) Slipped by information on Arizona. My comment was about the ridiculousness and ineffectualness of micro-assessing 5-year olds.

permalink #14 of 74 It's all done with mirrors... (kafclown) Haven't picked up the book yet, but I have a question regarding selective schools. Here in Chicago, it's feast or famine. There's schools that are amazing with lots of resources, and there are schools that are purportedly terrible, with little resources. One of the suggestions I've heard is to get rid of the selective schools, which will unskim the cream of the students, and return them back to the neighborhood schools, where they will bring up their averages somewhat. But the counter argument is that doing so will be less fair because now no schools will be great. Where do you guys come down on this?

permalink #15 of 74 Ted Newcomb (tcn) Thanks David, You are right, no school has extra-curricular budget money. It's all donated by the parents and grandparents of the kids who go to that particular school. Been like that for more than 10 years. And we have gotten used to it. Very vexing to learn that there has always been federal money available that never sees the light of day in the school districts. Pitiful way to educate the nation's future.

permalink #16 of 74 It's all done with mirrors... (kafclown) Actually, at my son's school (the firsta magnet school in Chicago, Walt Disney Magnet) they have plenty of extracurriculars. Every student participates in a special play once a year (and the accelerated kids do it twice a year) There's digital music, coding, ipads for every student, promethean boards in every classroom. The reason whyis that the principal is an excellent fundraiser who is hands on IN ALL REGARDS, sometimes to the detriment of parent and teacher morale. She has discouraged the PTA from raising funds, saying it's her job to raise the money, and the PTA actually disbanded a couple of years ago. They are back, mostly due to dissenting parents. The principal is older, and I foresee a vacuum of power when she retires.

permalink #17 of 74 Gail Williams (gail) Hmm. "Walt Disney Magnet" is a public school? how does this work, does Disney corp buy naming rights?

permalink #18 of 74 jelly fish challenged (reet) I was wondering that myself. And a principal who discourages parent involvement is doing the school community a terrible disservice, no matter how excellent she is at fund-raising.

permalink #19 of 74 Ted Newcomb (tcn) Sounds like she comes from a private school background, where that would be the norm.

permalink #20 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) (For any off-WELL readers, if you would like to ask David a question or post a comment, you may email it to me at <lrph1125@mac.com> and I will post it here for you).

permalink #21 of 74 Lisa Harris (lrph) I agree with the others. A principal's job is to include all of the stakeholders. David, is there any hope that we will get back to less testing and more teaching any time soon?

permalink #22 of 74 Ari Davidow (ari) I haven't made it all the way through the book, yet, but have to say that it feels more like a polemic than a contribution to "parts of our education system are underfunded. parts are broken. how do we make things better." Maybe that's what was intended--if the right can polarize and debate straw men, so can we? The discussion of Charter Schools is a good case in point. If I remember correctly (and if she was reflecting what actually happened), Diane Ravitz talked about Charter Schools as original an idea from the national teacher's union to promote experimentation. Ya'll blame it all on Milton Friedman. I agree that he's pretty blameworthy for many things, I'm just not sure this is one of them. I'm still very affected by the Dale Russakoff book on what happened in Newark--much money wasted and virtually everyone involved (except for the teachers in the classrooms) to blame--but that includes the Newark School system crippled by rampant featherbedding--using the schools as a way to provide employment to the often less competent, in a city where employment is scarce. See http://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/23/books/review/the-prize-by-dale-russakoff.htm l So far, I feel the same frustration I often feel when discussing public education--we can blame everything broken on the right, and on people's unwillingness to fund education fairly (the latter is certainly true of most places in this country most of the time, in this regard). How do we change that dynamic? Or, are we just exchanging polemics?

permalink #23 of 74 It's all done with mirrors... (kafclown) So Disney Magnet was named after Walt Disney, who has a Chicago connection. It's a public magnet school that started in the 70's with an open classroom architecture (each grade is in one giant room/pod that is separated by areas.) Admission is by lottery only (although siblings and neighborhood people have some kind of preference) There's also the Tier system of chicago, which splits the city into 4 tiers loosely based on socio-economic census data. 20% of each class is reserved for different tiers, with the idea that there will be socio-economic diversity. At Disney, it's worked pretty well. Aaron's class of 34 students The school is technology and arts focused,which makes perfect sense for a Disney school. I don't think Disney corp. had much input, but Diane Disney Miller, Walt's daughter, has given money to the school. She just passed away,and they dedicated the computer lab (partially funded by her family) to her.

permalink #24 of 74 Gail Williams (gail) Sounds like a good magnate school.