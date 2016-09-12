Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #0 of 61 Julie Sherman (julieswn) We are happy to welcome Marjorie Ingall, <obizuth> on the WELL, to discuss her new book, Mamaleh Knows Best: What Jewish Mothers Do to Raise Successful, Creative, Empathetic, Independent Children. Marjorie Ingall hails from Rhode Island, the Biggest Little State in the Union. She is the author of Mamaleh Knows Best, which turns the Jewish Mother stereotype on its head, and a columnist for Tablet magazine. She’s also a frequent contributor to the New York Times Book Review, and a writer for many other magazines and newspapers, including Glamour, Self, The Jewish Forward (where she wrote a column called “The East Village Mamele”), Real Simple, Ms., Food & Wine, and the late, lamented Sassy, where she was the senior writer and books editor. She’s also a ghostwriter. She was a writer/producer at the Oxygen TV network when it first launched, before learning that her perkiness levels were not up to a job in daytime talk television. She lives in New York City’s East Village with her husband Jonathan Steuer, daughters Josie (age 14) and Maxie (age 11), and two very vocal cats. Leading our interview and discussion is Amy Keyishian, <superamyk> on the WELL, Amy is an editor at Recode.net and writes for Prevention.com. She's also a mother to 2 and stepmother to 3 more. She's known Marjorie since her Sassy days, though really, all of Marjorie's days are Sassy days.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #1 of 61 Julie Sherman (julieswn) Welcome Marjorie and Amy!

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #2 of 61 Julie Sherman (julieswn) To get us started, Marjorie, what was the most surprising thing you discovered in your research for Mamaleh Knows Best?

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #3 of 61 Julie Sherman (julieswn) And another question So, do you need to be a Jewish mother to read this book? Is this book for all parents, and if so, why bring Jewiness into it?

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #4 of 61 behind on BADGES! (obizuth) hi, all -- thanks for having me! i will type in lowercase as is my email/well/FB wont, as opposed to professional sentence case. the book was definitely not intended for only jews. there was an old advertising slogan called "You don't have to be Jewish to love Levy's" (you can see the obit for the original copywriter, Judy Protas, written by the estimable Margalit Fox at the NYT, here: http://www.nytimes.com/2014/01/12/business/judy-protas-writer-of-slogan-for-le vys-real-jewish-rye-dies-at-91.html?_r=0) and you don't have to be jewish to be a jewish mother. there was a very funny book i used to read at my own bubbe's house, called How to Be A Jewish Mother by humorist Dan Greenburg -- it definitely reveled in the stereoytpe of the jewish mother as a guilt-seeking missle, but as a small child i thought it was HIGH-LARIOUS. it was one of hte first grownup books i ever read. and Greenburg was all about "anyone can be a jewish mother." my book, however, broadens the lens, looking beyond the stereotype that was a product of the 50s-80s in America and the UK, to look at writings about parenting and about being a jewish woman from the middle ages onward. i wanted to show that contrary to the stereotype, jewish mothers have actually encouraged their kids to be independent, to be wary of authority, to have a sense of humor, and to focus on doing the work of healing a broken world. i think the specific values that jewish mothers instilled in their kids are why jews have been successful in so many different fields (science, journalism, the arts, journalism, comedy) both in times of relative acculturation and comfort and in times of great prejudice and antisemitism. i think the most surprising thing i discovered in my research isn't much reflected in the book, because it was TOO jewy. it was the content of "tkhines," which were prayer books written by and for jewish women, in yiddish (spoken vernacular) rather than hebrew (liturgical fancypants language). i knew they existed, but i didn't know how specific the prayers were until i started looking at them. there were prayers for having an easy labor, prayers for having your milk come in and being able to breastfeed successfully, prayers for having your business thrive and prayers that your kids will marry well. they're SO unlike the traditional classical Hebrew prayers -- i found reading them very moving. they're such a reflection of common female concerns that of course the formal, ritualistic male liturgy doesn't concern itself with at all.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #5 of 61 Julie Sherman (julieswn) Oh wow, I have heard of those women's prayer books too, but have never seen one. It makes total sense that women's prayers would be so specific, about their lives and issues. So not present in the male liturgy. But I guess it didn't really belong in your book.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #6 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) Wow, I want one of those prayer books! They sound amazing and yes -- an amazing periscope into another place and time. Marjorie, I've loved your work since your Sassy days, as you know, and still have my copy of The Field Guide to North American Males on my shelf next to Irma Kurtz's books. I'm so pleased to be interviewing you about the natural progression from your excellent parenting columns, this amazing book, "Mameleh Knows Best."

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #7 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) I would love to kick this thing off with a topic that I know you and I disagree about: The phenomenon known as "helicopter parenting." (Hey, it's a Jewish-ish book, what would a discussion be without some good-natured arguing?) I tend to see media representations of this style of parenting -- the idea that today's parents are incredibly coddling, to the point of hobbling their children -- as overblown. Do you see an overstatement of this trend, or do you think helicopter parenting is really A Thing, and can you talk about how you arrived at that conclusion?

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #8 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) And I"m very sorry you're feeling sick. I was looking forward to seeing you here in SF on Thursday! Please feel better soon!

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #9 of 61 Ari Davidow (ari) Just riffing back to the "tkhine" thread at the beginning, there is a wonderful compilation, Seyder Thinkes: The forgotten book of Common Prayer for Jewish Women, translated and edited by Devra Kay back in 2004. Slightly more recently, Aliza Lavie published "A Jewish Woman's Prayer Book," which was derived from a host of such books back in Europe. Thought I'd provide some references for those who want to pursue one aspect of the subject =not= covered so much by <obizuth>'s book.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #10 of 61 Fawn Fitter (fsquared) I am looking forward to reading this even though I do not have kids and am only nominally Jewish!

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #11 of 61 Scott Underwood (esau) I'm neither Jewish nor a mother and my kids are grown, but I'm looking forward to following along.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #13 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) I'm so glad to hear it!

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #14 of 61 It's all done with mirrors... (kafclown) I'm Jewish and a father, but everything I've read by Marjorie has been great, so I'm tagging along also! Let me ask you, at some point, to address the Jewish father, who is usually not very present, and certainly not as present as the Jewish Mother, or is stereotypically a quietly suffering mealy mouthed guy railroaded by his wife and her demands.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #15 of 61 behind on BADGES! (obizuth) ari, you know the old joke: a jewish kid comes home from school and says "Ma! Ma! I was cast in the school play! i'm playing a jewish father!" his mother replies, "you march right back there and tell them you want a SPEAKING PART!" i do think there is a nebbishy jewish man stereotype, for sure. but i think it's generally not tied to FATHERHOOD, the way the jewish mother stereotype is tied to motherhood. and i think the nebbish in jewish humor is frequently portrayed as more clever and witty than his bullies. i think that's reflected in jewish-american comedy, too -- the jewish nerd hero (the real-life version of which is jon stewart), which has no female equivalent. it's a specific kind of misogyny that fuels the jewish mother stereotype. amy, i often feel that you feel PERSONALLY ATTACKED when i use the term "helicopter parenting," and labels are odious, so i will try to avoid for this convo! but i do note in the book that the history of parenting literature has ALWAYS since its earliest days had two opposing threads: child-centered and parent-centered. ann hulbert's brilliant book Raising America is a look at generations of child-rearing advice, and the strict vs lenient divide has always been there. that said: the research is very, very strong that letting kids solve their own problems and not rushing in to rescue them and letting them fail sometimes is essential to their development as moral, self-sufficient, resilient human beings. i go thru some of that research in the book. and the history of jewish parenting, counter to the jewish mother stereotype (which is a product of a small blip in a vast history), is actually one of encouraging kids to take risks, to flee the nest, and to explore. that's why, i argue in the book, jews have been so successful in so many different fields, in times of terrible anti-semitism and in times of relative comfort and prosperity.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #16 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) Of course I feel PERSONALLY ATTACKED! It's all about me, didn't you get the memo? I think our parenting styles are similar -- my older daughter is, at this moment, puttering around the kitchen making her after-school snack, which somehow involves both oatmeal and saltines while simultaneously narrating the process for her imaginary YouTube channel -- but I do feel like not you, but the more general helicopter parenting brouhaha leaves out any knowledge of the darker experiences that led many parents to be more watchful than our '70s-era predecessors. That's why I get all crabby about it. I love this perfect passage: "Baumrind's research shows that kids do best when parents have high expectations for their behavior, but also provide support when needed, so that kids learn self-control and maintain self-motivation. Those awesome parents are the authoritative parents, also known as The Jews."

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #17 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) I also love the story of when you (and I!) were little and Jimmy Carter was excoriated for "lusting in his heart." Your mom's Jewish lesson is that Carter's religion punishes you for having the thought, while ours rewards you for resisting the thought. This story talks about balance and understanding that we're not perfect. So how do you balance between freedom and restriction? How, as a parent, do you find your version of that spot? Also: How do you stop worrying what others are thinking when your kid is being annoying at the grocery store and you know you'll be judged no matter what you do?

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #18 of 61 behind on BADGES! (obizuth) you tell yourself "i will be judged no matter what i do." if you whisk the kid out while they are screaming, you will be judged. if you try to reason quietly with the kid, you will be judged. if you smack the kid upside the head repeatedly you will be judged (deservedly). i tell the story of the Hells Angel -- i live across the street from the clubhouse -- yelling at me because i left the house pushing josie in a stroller without a sunhat on. HE NEEDS A HAT! i could have stoppped to explain to the Hells Angel that josie always pulled her hat off and threw it mightily into the street, and i'd been thru too damn many hats, but WHY. also people who judge you are taking one satisfying moment in their day to feel superior to you, and then they go about their lives. (you can change that to "their miserable lives" if it helps.) you can tell yourself you're doing a good deed by giving them that brief feeling of satisfaction in their judgy day. IT'S A MITZVAH! once baby josie hurled her hat off and a celebrity chased it down and gave it back to me, which was nice. now i forget though whether it was liev schreiber or philip michael hoffman. one of them. as to how you find that perfect place between too much restriction and too much freedom, it's an ongoing balancing act. it changes, according to your anxieties, your child's needs, your family's collective needs. but honestly, dr spock gave the best parenting advice: trust yourself; you know more than you think you do. i didn't want to write a book that made people feel bad. i wanted them to see that i struggle too, and mothers throughout history have struggled, and it's not LIFE AND DEATH if your kid forgets their lunch (jews have known from LIFE AND DEATH, and THIS AIN'T IT) and you learn to choose the hills you want to die on WHILE ALSO deciding what things you really care about and then sticking to your guns. damn, that metaphor got militaristic. but when parents waffle in front of their kids, or say "five minutes!" and then repeat that every five minutes for an hour, or say no and then cave, i think that's not good. the Talmud says, "never threaten a child. either punish him or forgive him."

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #19 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) I don't know how you can possibly mix up Liev Schreiber and Philip SEYMOUR Hoffman. (Unless it was Philip Michael Tomas, in which case even more.) I love the idea that allowing some sour-faced schmuck some satisfaction is a mitzvah. Any thoughts from our esteemed audience as I gather my thoughts this morning?

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #20 of 61 Helen Donlon (hdonlon) There's something so beautiful about the idea of Josie flinging her hat into the orbit of Philip Seymour Hoffman, and him stopping to rescue and return it. I hope it *was* him.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #21 of 61 Scott Underwood (esau) I liked that, but even more I liked that a Hell's Angel, a member of a group that disdains helmet laws and, at least in my state, tend to wear half-helmets modeled after German military gear, stopped to tell a stranger to put a hat on her kid!

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #22 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) I'd like to point everyone to a magnificent sentence I have never before seen in a parenting advice book, and I've read my share: "Feel free to ignore me, this book's authority figure." I feel like rather than an advice book, readers should see Mameleh as a ... an opinion book? It's very "here's what works for me and might work for you. have a think." I can't stress enough what a fun read this book is. I hope everyone has bought a copy and will buy copies for friends. It should be read by all the eyeballs.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #23 of 61 Amy Keyishian (superamyk) You know what I want you to expand upon, Marjorie, because I think our cohort on the Well will relate to it: This idea of "fragile high self-esteem" and "secure high self-esteem." Can you explain the difference, and what makes our self-esteem secure? I'm going to go out on a limb and say, many of us are re-parenting ourselves and filling in some stuff our parents forgot, and I think this is a job that we can do anytime -- making our self-esteem more secure and less dependent on others.

inkwell.vue.491 : Marjorie Ingall Mamaleh Knows Best

permalink #24 of 61 Ruth Bernstein (ruthb) I think that is a really good question! I have another one, regarding a sort of recurring issue with my very lovely 14yo child, who is dreamy and artistic and witty and social, but not competitive--at least not right now. The child is about to enter the high-stakes world of getting into schools (our location has a few schools that are private and our town has great public schools). He is so non-competitive that I sometimes feel that I should break it to him that he will not automatically get into every school, even though he is quite bright, unless he works very hard and even develops a talent. This seems to go against every instinct he has, and as a person who has worked hard to overcome her natural competitive instinct in many cases, it also seems unnatural to me. Mammeleh, you know best: how would you talk to my kid about this fact of life in our competitive little town?