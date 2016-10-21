Inkwell: Authors and Artists

inkwell.vue.493 : Mary Mackey, The Village of Bones

permalink #0 of 93 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Inkwell welcomes New York Times bestselling author Mary Mackey for a discussion of her novel, "The Village of Bones: Sabalah's Tale," a prequel to her Earthsong series of novels. Here's a summary of the novel from Amazon: "In 4386 B.C., a young priestess named Sabalah conceives a magical child with a mysterious stranger named Arash. Sabalah names the child Marrah. This child will save the Goddess-worshiping people of Europe from nomad invaders called Beastmen, but only if her mother can keep her alive long enough to grow up. Warned in a vision of the coming invasion, Sabalah flees west with Arash to save her baby daughter, only to discover that she is running into the arms of her worst enemies. In the dark forests of northern Europe, other humanlike species left over from the Ice Age still exist."

permalink #1 of 93 Jon Lebkowsky (jonl) Mary has written fourteen novels, some of which have appeared on the New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle Bestseller Lists. She is also the author of seven volumes of poetry including Sugar Zone winner of the 2012 PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award for Literary Excellence. Mackey’s novels have been translated into twelve languages including Japanese, Russian, Hebrew, Greek, and Finnish. Her poems have been praised by Wendell Berry, Jane Hirshfield, Marge Piercy, and Dennis Nurkse for their beauty, precision, originality, and extraordinary range. Garrison Keillor has featured her poetry four times on The Writer’s Almanac. Also a screenwriter, she has sold feature-length scripts to Warner Brothers as well as to independent film companies. Mackey sometimes writes comedy under her pen name “Kate Clemens.” She has a B.A. from Harvard College and a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from The University of Michigan and is related through her father’s family to Mark Twain. At present, she lives in northern California with her husband Angus Wright. Leading the interview is writer-editor Phil Catalfo, who since 1989 has covered a wide range of topics, including parenting, health, ecology, spirituality, popular culture, and more, for a host of national magazines,including Parenting, Sesame Street Parents, New Age Journal, Body+Soul, Whole Earth Review, Tricycle, Wondertime, Natural Health, and others. From 1998 to 2005, he was a Senior Editor at Yoga Journal; from January 2006 through June 2007, he was the Editor of Acoustic Guitar magazine. He is the author of one book ("Raising Spiritual Children in a Material World," 1997) and coauthor of another ("The Whole Parenting Guide," 1999). Phil has been an active member of The WELL since 1986 and has previously been both an interviewer and an interviewee here in Inkwell.

permalink #2 of 93 Phil Catalfo (philcat) Thanks, Jon! And welcome, everyone. I've been looking forward to this conversation for a couple of months--well, I could say for 20-plus years, since I read the first novel Mary published in this series, _The Year the Horses Came_. I've enjoyed reading the novels and discussing them with Mary, and I know that a swell conversation is in the offing for us here. We have a few other WELLbeings who have been reading the book and will be joining us, but let me get the ball rolling with an initial question or two. I'll start with what is perhaps a very obvious question: Mary, how did you get interested in the subject of the matristic cultures of neolithic Europe? You'd already published many novels (and books of poetry), including at least one (_The Last Warrior Queen_) that could be said to have some thematic (if not historical) relationship to these novels, before you began working on the Earthsong series. When and where did you first encounter evidence of the peace-loving, Goddess-worshipping cultures that existed in Europe some 6,000 years ago, and how did you arrive at the vision for the series that ultimately led you to create these four novels?

permalink #3 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Hello, everyone. I'm happy to be back here in Inkwell.vue, one of my favorite places for great conversations. My journey to the Goddess-worshiping cultures of Old Europe began many years ago in the early 70's when I read a book by Erich Neumann, one of Jung's disciples, entitled "The Great Mother." At the same time, I was in a newly-formed writing group with Susan Griffin, Charlene Spretnak, Sandy Boucher, and Valerie Miner. All of us except Charlene were writing novels or short stories. Charlene was writing the very first chapters of what would become her classic "Lost Goddesses of Early Greece." This was an exciting time. Second Wave Feminism was flowering and culturally and artistically, we were poised on the brink of dramatic changes.

permalink #4 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) At the time I was a young Assistant Professor of English and Women's Studies at California State University, Sacramento. I was the first faculty member hired in Women's Studies and one of the few women on tenure track, so besides teaching all sorts of courses--including a humanities course for recently released felons from California State Prisons--I was the token woman on many committees. One day while sitting in the library grading papers, I cracked. Reaching up, I grabbed the nearest book with the intention of forgetting what I had to do reading for pleasure. That book turned out to be "History Begins at Sumer" by Samuel Noah Krammer. Suddenly, I knew what I was going to do next: I was going to write a book about the history that came *before* ancient Sumeria,a history of an earlier society that was not patriarchal but matristic and Goddess-worshiping.

permalink #5 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) I found evidence of this Goddess-worshiping, non-patriarchal culture in Sumerian myths, particularly in the myth of the "Descent of the Goddess Inanna into the Underworld,"--at least enough evidence for a work of fiction. Turning my imagination loose on the archaeological and mythic materials available, I wrote "The Last Warrior Queen," my second novel, which is the story of a young woman named Inanna who becomes--against her will--the Queen of the City of the Dove and leads its people into a battle against invading, patriarchal nomads.

permalink #6 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Some time after "The Last Warrior Queen" was published, I got a phone call from an editor at Harper San Francisco, who asked if I would be interested in writing a novel based on a non-fiction book he was about to publish. That book turned out to be Marija Gimbutas's monumental work "The Civilization of the Goddess." As soon as I opened it and saw the depth of Professor Gimbutas's research and the beautiful photographs she had taken of objects she had excavated, I realized that everything up to that point had prepared me to write a novel about the Goddess-worshiping cultures of Neolithic Europe: I would gather up the potsherds and piece them back together; I would figure out how the little goddess statues might have been used in religious rituals; I would rewrite the poems and prayers of these people; I would rebuild their houses; I would lift up their bones, put flesh on them, and make them dance.

permalink #7 of 93 Paris in PDX (paris) Mary, I am so pleased to be part of this discussion. I've wondered, as I've read all of your books, how you created the names for your characters. Can you say a bit about that?

permalink #8 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) A plot sprang into my head: it would follow a young priestess, as yet unnamed, in a long journey across Neolithic Europe from Brittany to the Black Sea. In the course of her pilgrimage, she would see (and my readers would see) the Goddess-worshiping cultures as they had been for thousands of years, in full flower, egalitarian, peaceful, honoring the Earth as a Sacred Mother who brought forth all life. As she neared the steppes of the Ukraine, all this would suddenly change. My heroine would be captured by patriarchal nomads and find herself in world where women were not honored, where most men were oppressed by ruthless leaders, where the horse had been turned into a weapon of genocide and war. Naturally, she would escape, but what message would she bring back to the south? How could a peaceful people defend themselves against such ruthless enemies?

permalink #9 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Libbie, just slipped in with the perfect question. First, let me say that the plot (above) was clearly too long for one novel unless I wanted to imitate Proust, which my writing group warned me would be a bad idea. In the end, the story of Marrah--the name I ultimately gave to my young priestess--became three novels: "The Year the Horses Came," "The Horses at the Gate," and "The Fires of Spring." And then, this year, a fourth novel--prequel to the other three--entitled "The Village of Bones: Sabalah's Tale." Altogether, these four novels constitute my Earthsong Series which covers about 30 years in the lives of the people of Neolithic Europe and about 26 years in my writing life.

permalink #10 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Along the way, I had to name a lot of characters. The nomads were no problem. I could give them Indo-European names since the evidence indicated that they came from Eurasia and spoke an Indo-European language. But the Goddess people were more of a problem. I didn't want to make up nonsense. I wanted names that were part of a complete language, names that would have a meaning--perhaps only for me. I finally settled on Basque. Not only is Basque a non-Indo-European language, there is evidence that it may be a "relic" language from before the nomadic invasions of the Fifth Millennium B.C. E.

permalink #11 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Thus, all the Goddess-worshiping people in the Earthsong Series have Basque names. These are not the names Basque people actually give their children. The names in my novels have secret meanings, only apparent to those who speak Basque. I think of them as Easter eggs, hidden in the text.

permalink #12 of 93 Joe Flower (bbear) Hey, Mary! I was struck by the tone of The Village of Bones. I finally came to feel that it sounded most like the tone of a storyteller, someone sitting around a fire telling a tale. Was that what you had in mind?

permalink #13 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) That's a good description of the tone, Joe. I wanted to take you back 6,000 years and let you hear a story told around a campfire. Arash,one of the main characters in "The Village of Bones," is a kind of Neolithic troubadour who wanders across Europe entertaining people with stories and songs. We have records of similar songs, memorized, sung, and handed down from generation to generation, in Epics like "Beowulf." I sometimes think of the many songs and stories that must have been lost before the invention of writing. We humans were hunters and gatherers for 70,000 years before most of us settled down to become agriculturists about 10,000 years ago. That's 60,000 years of songs sung and stories told around campfires.

permalink #14 of 93 Phil Catalfo (philcat) Wow. Fascinating stuff! I spent a little time in the Basque Country of Spain earlier this year, and would love to know more about their history, culture, and language--although I'm fluent in Spanish, I couldn't understand a word of Basque when I was there. Now I'll have to see if I can find out what the characters' names mean in Basque! Mary, thanks for telling us about how you first encountered and then extensively explored this subject matter, and laying out the publishing chronology of the four novels in your Earthsong series. I'd like to ask about the fact that the latest novel is a *prequel*. It's not unusual for a prequel to be written, of course, but you had already written and published three novels in the series, taking the story, as you say, about 30 years forward. Why did you choose to do a prequel now, as opposed to writing a fourth novel that would take the story further forward? Did you always plan to write what turned out to be the prequel? If so, why didn't you write it first?

permalink #15 of 93 Pamela McCorduck (pamela) While Mary is pondering that, I wonder if Mary would also ponder the place of her novels in a time when the patriarchy seems to be breaking down, or at least changing dramatically.

permalink #16 of 93 Paris in PDX (paris) Pamela asks something I would also like to hear about.

permalink #17 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Right now the novels in the Earthsong Series are in the following Chronological order: 1. The Village of Bones: Sabalah's Tale (Prequel to the Series) 2. The Year the Horses Came 3. The Horses at the Gate 4. The Fires of Spring By the time a reader gets to the end of "The Fires of Spring" the invading Beastmen have begun their initial conquest of Old Europe (aka Neolithic Europe), a conquest which will take over a thousand years to complete, with some holdouts of the older Goddess-worshiping cultures remaining intact into historical times.

permalink #18 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) I could have written another novel about this conflict, and will probably do so in the future, but as I wrote the first three novels, I became increasingly interested in the original cultures of Old Europe which had endured for thousands of years before the invasion. When you write a novel, you live in the world of that novel. In the cultures of Old Europe I found a refuge from the eternal war and social, political, and religious turmoil of the present, and I wanted to share that refuge with my readers.

permalink #19 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) As you know if you have read “The Village of Bones,” this was not a perfect world, but evidence indicates that these cultures were egalitarian, honored women and children and old people, worshiped the Earth as sacred, and although they no doubt had incidences of violence, they show no signs of having waged organized warfare nor of having committed genocide. Not only is Old Europe a great place to visit every morning when I sit down at my computer, its people can teach us a great deal about how to cherish both the earth and one another.

permalink #20 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) In addition, I became increasingly interested in Sabalah, Marrah’s mother, who makes a brief appearance in “The Year the Horses Came.” Sabalah is a strong, intelligent woman who has courage, compassion, prophetic gifts, and a fierce love for her daughter. She has walked across Europe from the Black Sea to what is now Brittany, pregnant for the first half of her journey, giving birth to Marrah among strangers, and then moving on. What makes a person strong enough to do that? Was she driven by fear? love? a longing for adventure? or all three? I wanted to know more about Sabalah and share her story with my readers.

permalink #21 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) The people of Old Europe believed the Earth was a living being that brought forth all life, and was thus, necessarily female. They didn’t worship one supreme Goddess. They weren’t monotheistic like Christianity, Judaism, or Islam. They worshiped the Goddess Earth in many forms: bird, snake, pregnant doe, bear, owl, etc. I wanted to explore how seeing the Earth and all its creatures as sacred influenced their lives and contemplate how their beliefs compare to ours. How do people act when they feel that the earth under their feet is alive versus when they feel that it’s inanimate real estate? What does it mean to live and walk on the Sacred Body of a Great Mother?

permalink #22 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) I wanted to explore this pre-invasion world of Old Europe not by preaching or lecturing, but by creating a full, complex human being; a Sabalah who felt alive; a Sabalah who loved and rejoiced and suffered and failed and succeeded, and worried and felt happy and sometimes, when she was lucky, felt bliss and peace and contentment. All these things influenced my decision to write a Prequel.

permalink #23 of 93 Mary Mackey (mm) Tomorrow I'll answer Pamela's question about the place of my novels at a time when patriarchy seems to be breaking down or at least changing radically.